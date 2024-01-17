Awards Centre Ghana donates sports kits to Ghana Navy

By Rihana Adam, GNA

Accra, Jan. 17, GNA – Mr. Percy Kwesi Amuah, the Chief Executive Officer of Awards Centre Ghana (ACG), a subsidiary of Point 5 Ventures has donated sports kits to Ghana Navy at the Naval Headquarters in Accra.

The donation is part of the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility and also aimed at boosting the morale of personnel within the Navy ahead of major competitions.

The kits included footballs, basketballs, custom made jerseys and other sports equipment and also a custom-made jersey which featured the name of Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS), Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu.

Mr. Prince Annan, a spokesperson of Awards Centre Ghana said ACG believed in sports development and promotion hence the decision to support he Ghana Navy to excel in sports.

Rear Admiral Issah Adam Yakubu (CNS), expressed gratitude to the company for the gesture.

He stressed that the collaboration between ACG and Ghana Navy highlights the importance of the private sector’s support in fostering strong bond between Ghana Navy and the communities it serves.

The CNS Further added that sports play a vital role in enhancing esprit de corps amongst personnel.

The CNS urged other corporate organisations to take keen interest in sports disciplines and take a cue from the exemplary generosity of Awards Centre Ghana.

GNA



