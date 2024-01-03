Drivers must strictly follow professional principles to avoid accidents 

By Kristodia Otibu Asiedu

Tema, Jan. 1, GNA – Drivers have been advised to be prepared for potential threats on the road to enable them to react promptly to any such threats and mitigate the risks of accidents for a safer journey.

Mr David Rogers, an instructor of the Ashaley Botwe branch of the Freight Masters Driving and Bussiness Institute, underscored the importance of concentration, urging drivers to focus and steer clear of distractions, particularly when using mobile phones and other electronic devices while driving.

Employing all the senses helped the driver to create a comprehensive approach to navigating the complexities of driving, he said.

Mr Rogers stated this during the launch of the Tema branch of the Freight Masters Driving and Business Institute and asked drivers to strictly adhere to driving edicts; “Concentration, Observation, Anticipation, and Tolerance (COAT)”.

He said ‘Concentration’ was very important as it prevented the driver from distraction, while ‘Observation’ ensured a comprehensive approach to navigation.

“Anticipation’ is the bedrock of defensive driving,” he said, and that ‘Tolerance’ enhanced patience with fellow road users, fostering a harmonious and secure driving environment.

“Defensive driving is a holistic strategy encompassing the protection of oneself, the vehicle, passengers, or goods, and respecting time commitments,” Mr Rogers added.

By adopting the “COAT” attitude, drivers could play an active role in making the roads safer for everyone, he noted.

Mr Richard Nana Amoako, the Chief Executive Officer of Freight Masters, expressed gratitude to the dedicated workers of both the shipping and driving schools, emphasising the importance of their contributions to economic growth.

