DR Congo goalkeeper wants to replicate CHAN glory in Cote D’ Ivoire   

Abidjan, Cote D’ Ivoire, Jan. 29, GNA – Lionel Mpasi goalkeeper of DR Congo is confident his team will win the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) after kicking out Egypt from the competition on Sunday night.

Mpasi scored the winning penalty to help D.R Congo eliminate Egypt from the round of 16 stage said in a post-match wants the current generation to replicate what the team did 15 years ago when they won Championship of Africa Nations (CHAN).

“We’re already going to rest well and then we’ll take it match after match. All this without forgetting that DR Congo won a continental title in Côte d’Ivoire (CHAN in 2009). “Maybe that’s a sign,” he said.

The goalkeeper explained how he prevented Gabaski from scoring his penalty and the technique behind his winning penalty.

“I tried to stay calm. I tried to distract Gabaski from his shot and I succeeded. After that, I concentrated on getting my technique right,” said the Congo DR keeper.

Mpasi said he had remembered his missed shot in training and tried to do better.

“Before my shot, I thought about how I had missed in training, but tonight it worked,” he noted.

DR Congo would take on Guinea in the quarter-finals of the competition.

GNA

