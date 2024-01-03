Cook-a-thon Day 2: Failatu Abdul-Razak prepares 39 dishes by 40th hour  

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Dec. 3, GNA – Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak, by the 40th hour, which was the second day of her cooking marathon, had prepared 39 different local and intercontinental dishes.

The local dishes included banku, tuo zaafi, fufu, and rice ball among others with diverse kinds of soup made from local ingredients as well as boiled beans with fried plantain.

For intercontinental dishes, she prepared rice with stew, jollof rice, samosa, spring rolls and baked some pastries.

They were served in ceramic bowls and disposal plates and shared among the audience by the ushering team of the cooking marathon.

Miss Kehinde Hussanat, the Ushering Team Leader, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said Failatu’s energy, even after preparing 39 dishes at the time was commendable vouching that she could hit the benchmark and more.

She called on members of the public to rally behind Failatu in her Guiness World Record (GWR) breaking attempt.

Some members of the audience, who were impressed with Failatu’s meals, told the GNA that the taste of the chef’s food was a testament of her being a good cook.

Mr Mashoud Kadir said he had tasted almost all the dishes prepared at the event, stating that he planned to stay until the last day to eat more and cheer Failatu on.

