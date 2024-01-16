Chief of Army Staff breaks ground for new mess and recreational center

By Nii Martey M. Botchway

Accra, Jan 16, GNA – Major General (Maj Gen) Thomas Oppong-Peprah, the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), has broken ground for the construction of a 300-capacity mess and recreational center for the Ghana Military Police (GMP) at the Duala Barracks at Burma Camp, Accra.

The one-storey project, which is being undertaken in collaboration with Mayfair Estates Limited (MEL), includes ancillary facilities such as a bar, dining area, transit quarters, outdoor area, and a parking lot.

The project is expected to span a period of 10 months.

Speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony on Monday, January 15, 2024, Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah said, the project forms part of a public-private partnership programme between the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and MEL since 2014.

Under the partnership, the construction of 120 units of two-bedroom accommodation, and the relocation of the GMP barracks from Club 77 at El Wak had been completed in addition to the construction of a transit accommodation for students in training at the GMP Training School and the National Dog Academy.

He noted that, MEL had also constructed a 15-unit single room accommodation for young soldiers who were residing at Club 77.

The COAS paid homage to Maj Gen Richard Opoku-Adusei, a former COAS under whose tenure the partnership with MEL began.

Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah indicated that with the continuous support of its Commanders, Officers, Soldiers and Civilian Employees, the Ghana Army, had achieved some significant gains with its infrastructural development.

Citing some projects undertaken by his administration, Maj Gen Oppong-Peprah said, the army had upgraded the Bundase and Daboya Training Camps into multipurpose training grounds, and also built a mini barracks at Bui, the United Nations (UN) village and the Vienna City at Central Command among others.

“We have demonstrated that it is possible to move the army forward,” he said.

The COAS commended MEL for the partnership and expressed optimism that the project would be completed within schedule.

