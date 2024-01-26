Chief of Akurafu appeals for improved community infrastructure 

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Akurafo (WN/R), Jan. 26, GNA – Nana Yaw Peperah II, the Chief of Sefwi-Akurafo, near Boako in the Wiawso Municipality of the Western North Region has identified the lack of educational and health infrastructure as a major challenge in the community.

He has, therefore, appealed to the Government, through the Wiawso Municipal Assembly and other benevolent organisations to assist the community in acquiring such amenities to improve upon their living standards.

Nana Peperah II made the appeal in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after traditional rites to introduce him to the community as the new chief were performed.

He mentioned the abandoned six-unit classroom block and the community CHIP compound which are in a deplorable state.

He said urgent steps must be taken to give a facelift to those facilities.

He pledged the community’s readiness to participate in communal labour to complete any government project that would be initiated in the community.

Nana Peperah II said: “The only CHIP compound here that serves Tiabante, Aprompe, Kojohunu, Mmofranfa Adwene and Fawoman has only one delivery bed, no furniture or beds and toilet facility. That is a big worry.”

He called on the Wiawso Municipal Assembly to take steps to ensure the completion of the abandoned school block and renovate the CHIP Compound to help promote quality education and healthcare delivery in the area.

The traditional leader further advised the youth to avoid indulging in violent activities as the country prepared to go to the polls on December 7.

