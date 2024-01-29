Captain Mahama Trial: Former Assemblyman for Denkyira-Obuasi, 11 others sentenced to life imprisonment 

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Jan. 29, GNA – An Accra High Court through a jury trial has found William Baah, a former Assemblyman for Denkyira-Obuasi and 11 others guilty of the murder of Captain Maxwell Mahama.

In a unanimous verdict of a seven-member jury, the convicts were found guilty of abetment to murder, conspiracy to commit to wit murder and murder.

The Court presided over by Justice Mariama Owusu, a Justice of the Supreme Court, sitting as an additional High Court Judge, accordingly, convicted and sentenced them to life imprisonment. The sentences are to run concurrently.

She said from the evidence available to the court, there was no doubt that the Captain was dead and the cause of death was not natural.

Before the verdict was given, GNA observed that some extended family members came in their numbers dressed in all-black apparel with red armed bands with same dressed in all Kente to support the immediate family.

The other convicts are Bernard Asamoah alias Daddy, Kofi Nyame a.k.a Abortion, Akwasi Boah, Kwame Tuffour, Joseph Appiah Kubi, Michael Anim, John Bosie, Akwasi Baah, Charles Kwaning, Emmanuel Badu and Kwadwo Anima.

Meanwhile, the court has also acquitted and discharged Bismarck Donkor and Bismarck Abanga for conspiracy to commit a crime, to wit, murder.

This is after a seven-member jury in their unanimous decision returned a not guilty verdict in their favour.

The convicts, who were initially calm before the verdict dressed in all-white shirts over a pair of trousers, started raising their hands to catch the eye of the court and to be heard.

During the trial, the prosecution called 14 witnesses and led several pieces of evidence to prove their case, where a prima facia case was made against them.

Fourteen persons stood trial at the Accra High Court over the murder of Captain Mahama, who was an Officer of the 5th Infantry Battalion, at Burma Camp.

The late Captain was on duty at Denkyira-Obuasi in the Central Region, when on May 29, 2017, some residents mistook him for an armed robber and lynched him.

The mob had ignored his persistent plea that he was an Officer of the Ghana Armed Forces.

Mr Godfred Dame, the Attorney-General, told journalists after the court sitting that the State was satisfied with the conviction, and they could only express sympathies to the family of the late Captain.

He said the verdict would act as a deterrence to people who practice mob justice in the country.

GNA

