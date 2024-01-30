Bishop Dr Dapatem honoured for his dedicated religious service 

By Albert Allotey

Accra, Jan. 30, GNA- The Life Vision Church in collaboration with Dominion College of Bishops has honoured Bishop Dr Albert Ken Dapatem, a retired staff of the Religious Department of the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, for his dedicated service to God.

Bishop Dr Dapatem, a journalist, has been in the religious ministry for 29 years and has lectured in various biblical institutions both at home and abroad from 2003 till date.

He also worked at various print and electronic media houses.

The event, held on his birthday, January 28, 2024, at his church premises at Fise-Abehenase, Amasaman in the Ga West Municipality in the Greater Accra Region, drew a number of reverend ministers.

In a sermon, Reverend Prof Clement O. Sarpong, Head Pastor of Word Alive Revival Ministries, urged Christians to apportion their days and time to the works of the Lord by meeting together to encourage themselves.

He stated: “As Christians, we must apportion our days to the Lord and His work,” and added, “Bishop Dapatem is doing no less. I really appreciate this man of God. Let us also try as much as possible, not to do less.”

Rev Prof Sarpong said: “Let us not give up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but let us encourage one another the more as the days approach (Hebrews 10:25).”

The pastors at the occasion described Bishop Dapatem as a selfless man of God, humble and compassionate and prayed for God’s blessings, long life and prosperity for him, his family and the church.

Bishop Dr Dapatem was ordained into the religious ministry in 1999, inducted as an Apostle in 2006, and consecrated as Bishop in 2020. He was an Associate Pastor of Overcomers Bible Church Achimota from 2003-2006

He was the General Secretary of the Council of Independence Churches 1999-2003, Presiding Elder of Zion New Life Ministry 1995-1998, Senior Pastor of Evangelical Living World Ministry 1998-2003, and a Board Member of the Global Council of Churches and Ministers 2008-2013.

He is currently the Rector of Life Vision Biblical Institute, local facilitator of Re Forma Biblical Training Centre South Africa and Senior Lecturer of Biblical Leadership Training Centre USA Ghana Campus.

Bishop Dr Dapatem is an organised Minister and Senior Pastor of the Life Vision Church International.

Over the years, he has been nominated as the Overall Best Worker at the GBC Religious Broadcasts Department, in 2016, received an award and citation of honour from Made for More Inc. an international NGO, and African Hero’s Awards from Global Skills Hub United Kingdom 2023.

Citing Ecclesiastic 3: 13-14, Bishop Dr Dapatem expressed gratitude to God for the long life granted him and prayed that all persons in religious and government services would live long to enjoy their fruits of labour

GNA

