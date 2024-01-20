Big boost for Ghana as Majeed Ashimeru makes injury progress

By Simon Asare

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Jan. 20, GNA – Ghanaian attacking midfielder Majeed Ahimeru is making a speedy recovery from an injury sustained against Egypt in the second round of group matches at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The Anderlecht player sustained a knock during the encounter with Egypt, which ended in a 2-2 draw at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny last Thursday in Abidjan.

The player was seen limping after the match, with many questions being asked about his availability for the Mozambique encounter, considering how crucial he is for the team.

But after an assessment by the Black Stars medical team on Friday, they are confident the player will be able to partake in the team’s training sessions before the Mozambique encounter.

He is expected to undergo a late fitness test in order to be selected for the game against the Mambas of Mozambique.

The highly anticipated clash between Ghana and Mozambique will be played at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan on Monday, January 22, 2024.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

