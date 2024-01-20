AFCON 2023: What Cape Verde’s qualification means to Ghana’s chances of progressing

By Simon Asare

Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, Jan. 20, GNA – The Black Stars of Ghana’s qualification to the Round of 16 hinges on a lot of factors that could either go their way in their group or in other groups.

Cape Verde, who are in Ghana’s group, secured qualification to the knockout rounds after beating Mozambique 3-0 at the Stade Felix Houphouet-Boigny in Abidjan.

The Blue Sharks of Cape Verde, in fact, would progress as group winners, with Ghana and Egypt, as well as Mozambique, fighting for the second automatic qualification spot.

For the Black Stars of Ghana, a win against Mozambique on Monday would brighten their qualification chances, either as the second-placed team or as one of the four best-ranked third-placed teams.

Yes, four teams with better point accumulation and goal difference who finished third in their respective groups would be selected to join the first two teams of every group to make the round of 16.

So, the Black Stars chances of qualifying for the next round look bright with a win against Mozambique, and an Egypt draw or loss could even lead to a second-place finish.

A draw for the Black Stars against Mozambique would see them finish third, and it wouldn’t be a good result but could still progress considering the outcomes of other group games.

The highly anticipated clash between Ghana and Mozambique would be played at the Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe in Abidjan on Monday, January 22, 2024. GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

Post



Email

