Barker-Vormawor files defence in a GHc10 million defamation suit

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Jan. 16, GNA – Mr Oliver Mawuse Barker-Vormawor, convenor of the FixTheCountry movement, has filed his Statement of Defence in a GHc10 million defamation suit against him.

Mr Barker-Vormawor and his lawyer, Dr. Justice Srem Sai, are seeking a counterclaim against the National Security Minister, Albert Kan Dapaah, (the Plaintiff).

Mr Kan Dapaah is seeking a GHc10 million defamation suit against the political activist for alleged bribery comments made by Barker-Vormawor in September 2023.

In an 8-page Statement of Defence and Counterclaims filed on Friday, December 12, 2023, Mr Barker-Vormawor, who is the Defendant, said among other things that the Minister allegedly conspired to harm him.

He is seeking a counterclaim for a declaration that the Plaintiff did, in his capacity as the minister of national security, offer to the Defendant money, plane tickets, appointment to a public office and other facilities in his bid to procure the Plaintiff to abandon his activism with the FixTheCountry movement.

He is also seeking a declaration that the Defendant did reject the Plaintiff’s offers of money, aeroplane tickets, appointment to a public office and other facilities and, rather, insisted on continuing with his activism with the FixTheCountry movement.

A declaration that the Plaintiff did cause, conspire to cause or was complicit in causing the arrest, detention, torture, threats of harm and death, abuse, harassment, of the Defendant and, also, complicit in the false prosecution which the Defendant has been going through since February 2021.

