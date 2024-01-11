ANYSC: Extend digital infrastructure nationwide — Government told

By Ernest Nutsugah

Accra, Jan 11, GNA – Participants at the Annual New Year School and Conference (ANYSC) have urged the government to extend technology and digital infrastructure to all parts of the country.

In addition to other concerns, they called for provision of Information Communications Technology (ICT) facilities and reliable internet services nationwide as the State proceeded with the digitalisation agenda.

This was part of a 15-point recommendation presented at the end of the 75th ANYSC held at the University of Ghana in Accra.

The session, among other subjects, focused on the potential of technology to drive economic growth, foster innovation, and promote e-governance for participation, accountability, and enhance human capital development.

This year’s conference was on the theme: “Nurturing Resilience: Adopting Technology and Embracing Humanism for Sustainable Development”.

Dr. Simon-Peter Kafui Aheto, Director of the 75th ANYSC, presenting the document, said: “Just as ballot boxes are able to reach every community in Ghana, the digitalisation agenda should cover every corner of the country with facilities such as reliable internet connectivity, hotspot comfort zones, and electronic devices.”

Delving into other aspects of digitalisation, the School called for a review of social protection programmes such as the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS), Livelihood Empowerment Against Poverty (LEAP), and the Free Senior High School policy, “to improve access, efficiency, and sustainability”.

It said the Ghana card should be used as “a foundational means of status identification” and help implement a payment system to deal with corruption and challenges in the disbursement of funds to LEAP beneficiaries.

The Ministries of Education, Science and Technology, Communication and Digitalisation were also encouraged to ensure that “practical ICT training begins at the basic school level in Ghana.

“To achieve this, the Ministries should build smart and learner-centred classrooms across all levels of education to make education a vehicle for sustainable development,” Dr Aheto added in the document, which would be presented to the government.

Prof Ankomah Asante, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Research and Innovation, University of Ghana, described the session as insightful, and commended participants for their valuable contributions.

Prof. Samuel Nii Ardey Codjoe, Provost, College of Education, said the College would continue to lead and create an environment for “discourse and action”.

ANYSC has for the past 75 years been a hallmark for fostering intellectual growth, innovation, and collaboration.

This year’s forum was in partnership with the Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, Ministry of Education, The Republic of Estonia, Tallinn University, Institute of Democratic Governance and Ghana National Association of Teachers.

GNA

