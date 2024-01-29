Permanent representatives to the United Nations in Geneva visit Southern Provinces of Morocco

Accra, Jan. 29, GNA – A delegation comprising 14 permanent representatives to the United Nations Office in Geneva on Sunday embarked on a tour of the Southern Provinces of Morocco.

On this occasion, they bear witness to the distinctive development of this part of Moroccan territory.

The visit of these ambassadors to the southern provinces highlights Morocco’s determination to showcase its progress in all domains in this region, the cradle of cultural diversity and the political and social values that unite the components of the Kingdom.

This wealth of identity is an essential driver of development and national cohesion.

Morocco not only promotes development within its own borders but also extends its momentum and support to its African neighbors. Through its commitment to UN peacekeeping missions and large-scale medical assistance, Morocco demonstrates its solidarity and commitment to the African continent.

The New Development Model for the Southern Provinces illustrates Morocco’s commitment to economic and social empowerment.

This model aims to strengthen local capacities and foster regional integration. Results are already evident, with socio-economic indicators often surpassing the national average.

In a context where sustainable development and regional cooperation are crucial issues, Morocco positions itself as a major player in Africa.

With a strategic vision and concrete initiatives, the country is forging ahead towards a prosperous and inclusive future for the entire region.

As a gateway between Africa, Europe, and the Middle East, Morocco is a key player in promoting economic, cultural, and political exchanges.

Its strategic geographical position makes it a vital regional hub, facilitating North-South and South-South exchanges.

The recent initiative to facilitate access for Sahel states to the Atlantic Ocean is a tangible example.

Morocco emerges as a model of development and cooperation in Africa.

With its commitment to cultural identity, sustainable development, and regional cooperation, the country paves the way for a future of progress and shared prosperity for all.

GNA

