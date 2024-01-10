Alleged wife killer arrested after failed suicide attempt at Dunkwa on-Offin

By Victoria Agyemang

Dunkwa-Offin(C/R), Jan. 10, GNA – The Dunkwa Divisional Police has arrested one Ato Johnson who allegedly murdered his wife on Tuesday and attempted to commit suicide at Dunkwa Mfuom in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality.

The Mfuom Community was thrown into a state of shock and mourning after the deceased identified only as Suzzy, was found in a pool of blood with multiple wounds.

Some eyewitnesses saw Johnson attempting to commit suicide to end it all and called in the Police who came to his rescue.

Deacon Kwabena Acquah, an eyewitness in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) said the couple had been married for just two months and were believed to be living peacefully before the tragic incident.

He stated that their harmonious relationship was recently marred by some misunderstandings and could not ascertain the motive behind the heinous act.

However, an anonymous witness, told the GNA that the deceased had filed a divorce and her jealous husband on seeing her with another man, ambushed and stabbed her multiple times leading to her death.

The suspect was said to have drunk a poisonous substance after the alleged act, was quickly taken to the Dunkwa Government Hospital where he was currently receiving treatment under police guard.

The body of Suzzy has been deposited at the same Hospital’s mortuary for autopsy, while the Police have commenced investigations.

