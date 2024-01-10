Akosombo Dam spillage: Citi FM/Citi TV cuts sod to construct clinic at Mepe

By Kekeli K. Blamey

Mepe (V/R), Jan 10. GNA – The management of Citi FM/Citi TV has cut sod for the construction of a clinic in Mepe, in the North Tongu district.

The project would include all the necessary facilities befitting a clinic to address the health needs of the people in the area.

Mr. Samuel Attah-Mensah, the Managing Director of Citi FM and Citi TV gave the assurance that the health facility would be built and handed over within two and a half months.

He urged relevant stakeholders and the people of Mepe to give their support to the project’s success.

Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, the Member of Parliament (MP) of North Tongu lauded the management of Citi FM and Citi TV for their support and mentioned that the intervention from the media house would go a long way to curb the health challenges of the people in the area.

Mr. Michael Kofi Ziga, the Health Director for the district indicated that measures would be put in place to provide a 24-hour service when the project was completed.

Togbe Kwasi Nego VI, the Mankralo of Mepe expressed gratitude to the management of Citi FM/TV and called on corporate Ghana to keep supporting them.



