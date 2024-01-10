SOCO projects progress slowly in Builsa North Municipality

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Zaring (U/E), Jan 10, GNA – The construction of an ultra-modern Community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound at Zaring, a community in the Builsa North Municipality under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project is at a slow pace as compared to others in the Region.

In November 2023, Madam Vida Akantagriwen Anaab, the Municipal Chief Executive for the area, broke grounds for construction work to begin on the CHPS compound.

She also handed over sites for the competition of abandoned maternity block at Kadema and another CHPS compound at Yemonsa, all expected to be completed within six months at an estimate cost of GH¢1,503,712.00.

The Zaring CHPS compound, when completed, would serve the Bulba and Mwanlorinsa communities, where residents relied on a teacher’s quarters which was converted to a health facility for services, while the Kadema and Yemonsa facilities would serve other adjoining communities.

The SOCO project is a multi-country US$450 million credit facility from the World Bank implemented in Ghana, Cote d’ Ivoire, Togo and Benin.

The Government of Ghana was allocated US$ 150 million out of the total amount for projects in 48 Districts across the Upper East Region, Northern, Savannah, North East, Upper West and Oti Regions.

The Municipal Assembly received GHS4,600.000.00 out of the US$ 150 million for various projects including renovation and expansion works, roads, schools, market stores, borehole constructions among others across the Municipality.

When the Ghana News Agency (GNA) visited the construction site at Zaring on Friday, January 5, two months after sites were handed over for work to begin, it realised heaps of sand, stones, iron rods and building blocks at the site, and dug foundation with no worker at the site.

At Kadema where the uncompleted maternity block was handed over to the same Contractor, there were no signs of work on the uncompleted structure as at 1300hours, same day the GNA visited the communities.

The situation was, however, different at Yemonsa, where the abandoned uncompleted CHPS compound at foundation level at the time the site was handed over to the Contractor, was at lentil level at the time of the GNA’s visit.

The GNA did not meet any worker or Contractor in charge of all the projects at the three sites visited.

When the GNA contacted Alhaji Danladi Salifu, the Upper East Zonal SOCO Project Engineer on why the slow pace of work, he explained that it was due to challenges with unskilled labour who were paid GHS 50.00 per day.

“They said the GHS 50.00 per day is too small, besides, they cannot wait and be paid at the end of the month, and so they suggested we find an alternative way to pay them daily as they work. That caused the delay at Zaring, according to the Contractor.

“We had a meeting with them, and going forward, they will be paid weekly. We want to clear the November and December arrears before,” Alhaji Salifu said.

On the Kadema maternity block, he also explained that because the Contractor did not want to spread his resources, he wanted to finish with one and raise certificate. ‘It will be faster for him to work since he is not starting from the foundation level’.

“At Yemonsa, the Contractor has no problem, that is why he is fast with the project,” the Project Engineer said.

Asked if they would meet the six-month deadline, Alhaji Salifu said “I am positive about that. Because of that, the Contractor did not even go for Christmas break, just to enable him to meet the deadline.”

