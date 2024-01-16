Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission cleans lorry terminal at Obuasi

By Yussif Ibrahim

Obuasi, Jan. 16, GNA – The Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission at Obuasi in the Ashanti Region has undertaken a massive clean-up exercise at the Horsey Park Lorry Terminal in the town in line with the dictates of Islam, which recognises that; “Cleanliness is half of faith.”

The exercise, which formed part of the civic responsibilities of the Mission, was undertaken in collaboration with the Obuasi Municipal Assembly through the New Nsuta Auntie B Electoral Area member.

“As residents and citizens of Obuasi, it behoves on us to make our communities clean. This is part of our responsibilities, and we are happy to have organised our members to embark on this exercise,” Maulvi Rashid Mahmood Minhas, Leader of the Mission, said.

He said it was going to be an annual event on the Mission’s calendar to contribute to keeping the environment clean.

The public would also be sensitised on environmental cleanliness to encourage behavioral change in subsequent exercises, he said.

Mr. Ishaque Ibrahim Amfoh, the Circuit Missionary for Obuasi West, emphasised the benefits of the clean-up exercise, saying it was part of their communal responsibilities.

He said plans were afoot to intensify the campaign to get more people involved in subsequent exercises.

“While we are cleaning the environment, we are also sensitising the public to get involved whenever there is a clean-up exercise,” he noted.

This will send signals to bystanders on the need to also contribute to cleaning the environment.”

On the upcoming general election in December, Mr Amfoh said faith-based organisations had a responsibility to ensure a peaceful and successful election.

Apart from praying to God for a peaceful election, the Ahmadiyya Muslim Mission would also educate its members to stay away from electoral malpractices, he said.

GNA

