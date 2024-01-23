NPP Primaries: Be measured in speech, conduct—Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency Secretary to delegates 

By Eric Appah Marfo

Accra, Jan.22, GNA—Nana Agyenim Boateng, New Patriotic Party (NPP) Constituency Secretary for Anyaa Sowutuom, has advised delegates to be measured in speech and conduct before, during and after the upcoming parliamentary primaries of the Party slated for Saturday, January 27, 2024.

He said they should put the Party ahead of their personal sentiments and support whoever emerged winner for victory in the 2024 national elections.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency on Monday, Nana Boateng said as part of preparations, a meeting was held between the council of elders, constituency executives and aspirants.

He said during the meeting, each aspirant gave the assurance of supporting whoever emerged victorious.

The Secretary said they had also had meetings with the Electoral Commission (EC) on preparations, adding that, today, the Constituency’s Research Officer would meet the EC for further discussions.

He said the Constituency had contacted the Police for personnel to be deployed to the venue.

Nana Boateng said the Odorgonno Senior High School would be available for use despite the school having their 85th Speech and Prize Giving Day on the same day.

“We confirmed from the headmaster of the school that we can still do it over there because they have a very big compound so as they do their anniversary celebration, we can also have our elections at the main auditorium where we used to do it,” he said.

He said the 2024 election would not be easy for the NPP, especially in the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency and urged members to remain united and rally behind Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to win the elections.

A total of 1,476 delegates from the Anyaa Sowutuom Constituency are expected to vote on Saturday.

The aspirants are Dr Adomako Kissi, the incumbent Member of Parliament and his contender Elder Emmanuel Tobbin.

The Constituency has 13 electoral areas.

