Accra CBD booms back: Trading takes off after yuletide

Accra, Jan 3, GNA – Trading activities at the Central Business District (CBD), in Accra have started picking up after the yuletide.

When the GNA visited the CBD Wednesday morning, a significant number of shops opened for business with some petty traders going about their usual hustle and bustle.

The usual human and vehicular congestion that characterizes the CBD was absent as drivers navigated the streets with ease.

However, unlike the CBD, business within the Ministries enclave is yet to pick up as its usually busy streets seemed deserted.

The GNA brings you some scenes from the Ministries and the CBD.

