Seven NPP Parliamentary Aspirants vetted in Northern Region 

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Jan. 04, GNA – The National Vetting Committee of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) has vetted seven Parliamentary Aspirants of the party in the Northern Region ahead of the Parliamentary Primaries this month.

Some incumbent Members of Parliament, who aspire to re-contest their constituency seats, were among the seven vetted candidates.

The incumbents included Dr Mohammed Amin Adam for the Karaga Constituency, Mr Musah Abdul-Aziz Ayaba for the Mion Constituency, Mr Alhassan Tampuli Sulemana for the Gushegu Constituency, Mr Habib Iddrisu for the Tolon Constituency and Mr Mohammed Hardi Tuferu for the Nanton Constituency.

Other aspirants, who were vetted included Mr Musah Superior for the Mion Constituency, Mr Kamal-Deen Abdulai for the Nanton Constituency.

With the exception of Mr Habib Iddrisu, who was vetted through virtual means, all the other aspirants were vetted at the Residency of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council in Tamale.

Mr Mohammed Bantima Samba, Northern Regional Chairman of the NPP, addressing the media after the vetting, said the process was smooth devoided of qualms as expected of a party that championed peace.

He said there were no outstanding issues in the constituencies adding even if there was any, the party was in the position to swiftly resolve it.

He noted that Mr Habib Iddrisu, the Tolon Constituency aspirant, was on an assignment for the party, hence, he had to be vetted virtually.

GNA

