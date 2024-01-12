Peace Council calls for peaceful 2024 elections

By Alex Baah Boadi

Sefwi-Wiawso (WN/R), Jan. 12, GNA – The Western North Regional Secretariat of the National Peace Council has called on political parties in the Region to uphold the principles of peace and tranquility in their political activities towards the Elections 2024.

It said the stability of the country was paramount to achieving national cohesion for development, so political actors must act in the supreme interest of peace and unity.

The Most Reverend Samuel Nkuah Boateng, the Chairman of the Western North Regional Peace Council, said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at Sefwi-Wiawso.

He, however, commended political parties in the Region for conducting themselves well in the previous general elections, and asked them to do the same this year.

He said: “Residents of the Western North Region who are mostly Sefwi, Anyin and Brosa are brothers and sisters and coexisting peacefully as one people, is the surest way to go”.

Most Rev. Boateng also encouraged residents to let the love of God lead them and care for one another to receive the grace of God this year.

GNA

Politics Nkwanta Conflict

Nkwanta South conflict: feuding factions smoke peace pipe

By Kingsley Mamore, GNA

Dambai (O/R) Jan 12, GNA- Traditional leaders of the feuding factions in the Nkwanta South disturbances have succumbed to peace measures geared towards the stability of the area.

Traditional leaders of Adele, Challah and Akyode smoked the peace pipe and pledged to maintain the peace at the Oti Regional Coordinating Council (ORCC) under the auspices of the Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

The three ethnic groups crossed each other’s path stemming from a celebration of a festival, which aggravated into killings of at least 17 people.

Socio-economic development at Nkwanta, which is the Traditional Capital of the Municipality, has retarded due to the protracted conflict, which ensued between three Gates some three months ago.

The traditional authorities further agreed to prevail on their subjects to desist from any hostilities and violence.

The chiefs again assured their willingness to submit to duly constituted bodies assigned to engage, mediate and bring peace to the Municipality.

Mr Joshua Gmayeenam Makubu, the Oti Regional Minister, was confident that his engagement with the chiefs would yield positive results.

He told the GNA that the traditional leaders had accepted to engage to make the peace process permanent.

He commended the peace brokers for the initiative, which he said would help stimulate socio-economic development and help provide the peaceful environment required for investment to strive.

Nana Obonbo Sewura -Lupuwura II, Paramount Chief of Akyode urged the combatants to seek redress in court instead of killing each other and destruction of properties.

He pledged to engage the youth of Akyode for peace to reign.

Nana Amanfo Monfankye of the Adele traditional area reaffirmed his decision to bring the Adele youth under one umbrella.

Similarly, Nana Kenewu Addo Cheddre told GNA that the protracted dispute has negatively affected development in the area.

” We could not go forward. There was no development because of lack of togetherness, nobody was ready to listen to the others, so we were backward.”

GNA

