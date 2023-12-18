Yassir International Foundation donates stationery to Amoraf Basic School

By Rihana Adam,

Accra, Dec. 18, GNA – Yassir International Foundation (YIF), a non-governmental organisation in collaboration with ASOHOM has donated stationery to Amoraf Science and Technology School to enhance teaching and learning.

The items included Text books, Note and Exercise Books, Mathematical sets, Pens, coloured pencils, erasers and a bag of rice.

Mr. Seidu Yassir, Founder of YIF, told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that the donations were to alleviate the plight of young girls in the Zongo communities to access education.

He said, “I came with the intention that I want to support only five children but when I came, I met more than five children that really need some help so we are looking forward of coming back to assist the others as well.”

“Though I can’t solve every problem, I will at least bring down the situation and sooner I will be dealing with the Ghana Education Science soon.”

He said, the theme for the project was “The struggle for women or girls right in out Zongo communities.”

Mr. Suleman Salisu, the Assistant Headmaster of the school, who received the items and handed them over to the headmaster and the girls expressed gratitude to the Organisation and called on other individuals, corporate entities to come on board.

He said, “For a long time we have been here helping the abled, disabled, and orphans, without any support but today, we thanked YIF who came to our aid.”

“We really appreciate them a lot and we make sure we will use those items in successful manner, Amoraf needs more help we pray that YIF continue to support us.”

He added, “our children most of them are orphans, some of their parents cannot afford to pay anything so the school has chosen to help those girls who cannot afford to go to school and are sitting home.”

Mrs. Memuna Vanderpure one of the parents also thanked the foundation for the kind gesture.

“We thank Yassir Foundation for the donation and pray that God continues to bless them to support us and the other needy.”

She said, “These days it is hard to purchase books but with this donation it would go far because it came at a right time.”

