Tamale North MP calls for support for girls to attain higher education

By Solomon Gumah

Tamale, Dec 18, GNA – Mr Alhassan Sayibu Suhuyini, Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale North Constituency has underscored need for concerted efforts by all relevant stakeholders to ensure that girls attain higher education in the country.

He said girls attaining higher education contributed significantly to the country’s socio-economic drive whilst reducing gender-based violence in the communities.

He made the call while addressing participants at the launch of the tertiary young women awards held in Tamale.

Mr Suhuyini said there were high numbers of girls at the basic school level, but the numbers reduced drastically at the tertiary level.

The event was organised by Media Integrated Network, a youth-led NGO, in collaboration with the Northern Regional Secretariat of the National Youth Authority and AfriTec.

Mr Alhassan Alhassan, Executive Director of Media Integrated Network, said the awards were to honour some outstanding tertiary young students for their contributions towards promoting sustainable development in the country.

He said it was also to recognise some innovations and businesses initiated by tertiary students.

Mr Alhassan said nominations for the awards would open in January for all women in the various tertiary institutions in the Northern Region.

He explained, “The categories for nomination will include outstanding tertiary women in entrepreneurship and outstanding tertiary women in leadership.”

Dr Arnold Mashud Abukari, Executive Director of AfriTech, an NGO, said honouring women’s contribution to national development was crucial to bridging the gap between women and their male counterparts in terms of decision-making.

GNA

