Western Regional FDA trains stakeholders on protocol to eliminate illicit Tobacco trade 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Takoradi, Dec. 17, GNA – The Western Regional Directorate of the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), has educated 10 stakeholders on the protocol to eliminate illicit trade in tobacco products in the country.

The stakeholders were drawn from the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA) and Effia-Kwesimintsim Municipal Assembly (EKMA), Environmental offices, Community Development, the Ghana Standards Authority, and the Ghana Health Service.

Dr Martin Kusi, the Western Regional FDA Director who presented the Articles of the Protocol, Regional Perspective on Illicit Tobacco Trade and Regulations of Tobacco Products in the Country said, the objective of the training was to enhance coordinating mechanisms for tobacco control.

It was also to identify the roles of stakeholders in the implementation of the protocols, build capacity for law enforcement and create awareness of the protocol to eliminate illicit tobacco trade.

Tobacco, the Director reminded poses a significant health threat, particularly to the youth and may impede Sustainable development.

The illicit tobacco trade not only compounds the public’s health risks but also denies government revenues for essential services.

Mr. Solomon Boni, the Regional Public Relations Officer of the FDA mentioned post-market surveillance, school, and community education as key measures to avert the illicit trade in the Region.

Participants at the training unanimously called on the government to ensure outright ban of the commodity from the Ghanaian Market.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

