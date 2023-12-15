We are fully prepared for 2023 District Level Election – EC  

By Edward Williams

Hohoe (V/R), Dec. 15, GNA – Mr Enoch Danso Agyekum, the Hohoe Municipal Electoral Officer, says the Electoral Commission (EC) is fully prepared for this year’s District Level Election in the municipality.

He said apart from the ballot papers expected to arrive by the close of the week, all materials for the conduct of a successful election were in place.

Mr Agyekum, in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA), said the elections, slated for December 19, would begin at 0700 hours and end at 1700 hours.

He said voters were expected to vote for one assembly member and five others as unit committee members.

He expressed the hope that the exercise would be peaceful and urged voters to cast their ballots and return at the end of polls to witness the counting and declaration of results.

A total of 57 candidates are contesting for the assembly member slots in the 17 electoral areas of the municipality.

Out of the number, 48 are males representing 84.2 per cent, while nine are females, representing 15.8 per cent.

For the Unit Committee members, 94 have picked forms in 15 electoral areas with 85 being males, representing 90.4 per cent, and nine being females, representing 9.6 per cent.

The Gbledi Chebi and Alavanyo Wudidi electoral areas have no nomination for Unit Committee members while the Hohoe Torkoni/Trevi, Gbi-Abansi, Alavanyo Kpeme, Alavanyo Abehenease/Agorxoe and Fodome Amele electoral areas have less than five nominees.

Mr Agyekum explained that the EC would 2024 open nominations for electoral areas, which had no nominations, while there would be no elections for Unit Committee members in areas where the nominees were five or fewer.

The Ghana News Agency, during a visit to the EC office, saw some electoral materials being sorted out.

GNA

