Participate in District level elections like Presidential and Parliamentary elections-NCCE 

By Abebe Dawuni

Yendi (NR) Dec 15, GNA. Mr Osman Kassim the Yendi Municipal Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has called on Ghanaians to participate in the District Level Elections (DLES) like the National-level Elections such as Presidential and Parliamentary.

He said citizens’ interest and participation in politics and elections in Ghana had historically been during National-Level Elections, but not given the same enthusiasm to local-level elections since 1994.

He said DLEs had experienced a voter turnout of less than 40 percent highlighting concerns trend in citizens’ engagement at the grassroots level.

Speaking during the NCCE public sensitization campaign on the 2023 District level Elections at Yendi Township, Mr Osman said it was against that background that they carried out activities to raise citizens’ awareness and increase voter turnout in the 19th December 2023 District level Elections.

He said the objectives of the public sensitization campaign were to increase awareness about the significance of District level Elections promote citizens’ participation in local Governance, encourage a high voter turnout in the 2023 District level Elections and promote a sense of civic responsibility among community members.

He announced that the programme, which commenced on 30th November 2023 and to 14th December 2023 covered 42 activities including dawn and dusk broadcasts, radio engagements, face-to-face visits, and community engagement across Yendi Municipality with a particular focus on communities such as Yendi township, Guntingli, Nakpachei, Adiboo, Kulkpene duli, Malzeri, Zagban.

GNA

