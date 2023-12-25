Volta Serene Hotel supports Ho Teaching Hospital  

By Samuel Akumatey

Ho, Dec. 25, GNA – The Volta Serene Hotel has supported the Ho Teaching Hospital with some essential products to mark the end of the year.

Management of the Volta Region’s top hotel facility handed over a truckload of items, including several mattresses, food items, physical aids and construction materials worth GHC 200,000 to the management of the Teaching Hospital.

The Hotel had previously undertaken re-coating and other maintenance works at the out-patients department of the teaching hospital, and Mr. Steve Derrick Armah, the General Manager of the hotel, who led staff on the donation, said GHC 800,000, was spent on the corporate social contributions.

“We believe that this is the first point of call for all health problems. We believe that health is wealth, and on behalf or the executive chairman, the Board, the CEO, Management and entire staff of VSR, we wish you and all your staff a merry Christmas,” he said.

The Hotel, which forms part of the First Sky Group of Companies, has a long history of support for the hospital, and the General Manager said healthcare remained a priority in efforts to give back to society.

Mr George Kofi Tetteh, Director of Administration of the Hospital, who received the items, commended the commitment to improving service delivery at the apex facility in the Region.

He said with the growing needs of the hospital, management would continue to appreciate the hospitality giant for further support.

The administrator used the occasion to appeal to the First Sky Group to consider support for its dialysis centre and the establishment of a dialysis support fund to help patients through the costly treatment.

GNA

