Korsah-Brown launches ‘the hope campaign’ in Mfantseman ahead of primaries 

By Victoria Agyemang, GNA

Saltpond (C/R), Dec 25, GNA – Mr James Korsah-Brown, a Parliamentary Aspirant for the Mfantseman Constituency, has launched ‘The Hope Campaign’ geared towards empowering constituents ahead of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) parliamentary primaries.

Mr James Korsah-Brown, who is also the Public Financial Adviser at the State Interest and Governance Authority (SIGA), said the campaign was envisaged towards improving the livelihood of grassroots and party faithful who fought hard to secure victory for the party.

It would also ensure constituents benefited directly from governmental projects and programmes without hindrances.

Submitting his forms to contest the Mfantseman parliamentary slot, Mr Korsah-Brown pledged his commitment to help improve the standard of living of the constituents.

Mfantseman has more natural resources such as lithium and salt which could be harnessed to change the fortunes of the area and country at large.

Mr Korsah-Brown began his developmental projects in Mfantseman in the 2000’s and is committed to developing the area for growth.

Receiving the forms, Mr Evans Kwesi Osei, Secretary of the Mfantseman constituency NPP, advised them to conduct a clean campaign devoid of insults and offensive comments.

He said they should be mindful that after the primaries there was a bigger election ahead that needed all hands to champion the course, adding that the party needed everyone after the primaries.

The Constituency chairman of the Party, Nathaniel Owusu, who received the form reminded them of the rules and regulations guiding the upcoming primary and advised them not to go contrary to the principles regarding the party’s election.

Mr Korsah-Brown was accompanied by supporters, party faithful, well-wishers and some youth in the constituency.

GNA

Share this:

WhatsApp

X



Email

