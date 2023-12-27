MCE urges MPs to visit Assemblies for update on development

By Godfred A. Polkuu

Sandema (U/E), Dec 27, GNA – The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Builsa North, Madam Vida Akantagriwen Anaab, has called on Members of Parliament (MP) to endeavour to seek information on development progress in their respective Constituencies.

She said the Assemblies undertook several development projects, and stressed the need for MPs, especially those on the Minority side, to visit their Constituencies and seek information on progress of development, and not assume that government and the Assemblies neglected their responsibilities.

Madam Anaab made the call in her address at the climax of the annual Feok festival celebration of the Chiefs and people of the Builsa Traditional Area on the theme: “Exploiting our natural resources for a better development.”

The MCE, who was responding to statements by the MP for the Area, Mr James Agalga, on projects he claimed, started by the Mahama-administration in the Constituency were stalled, said government had taken up such projects and added more to improve the living standards of residents.

She said a community-based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound, which was started by the National Democratic Congress’ government at Wiaga-Yemonsa, was under construction under the Gulf of Guinea Northern Regions Social Cohesion (SOCO) project.

“I expected that the MP would have come to the Assembly to be updated on progress of development in the Constituency and not use this festival to do politics,” she said.

Madam Anaab said apart from the continuation of the project, the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led-government under the SOCO project, started the construction of ultra-modern CHPS compound at Zaring, which relied on a teacher’s quarters converted into CHPS compound for healthcare delivery.

She said Kadema and its surrounding communities would also benefit from an ultra-modern CHPS compound and noted that sites were handed over to Constructors in November 2023 and work was progressing steadily and expected to be completed in six months.

On the issue of rural electrification, which was of concern to the MP, Madam Anaab said there were ongoing electrical works in various communities, “Vehicles are carrying electrical poles into communities for rural electrification.

“Electrical works are ongoing at Balansa, Kori, Bilinsa, Suwaransa, Wiaga, Yemonsa, Chuchuliga-Nawasa, Farinsa and several other places. So, when you come to the Constituency, let me update you before you start doing politics,” she said.

The MCE added that there were no motorable roads at Achan-yeri, a community under Chuchuliga, but the Assembly had constructed a feeder road in the community, “Today, vehicles use the road.”

Madam Anaab said government was not oblivious of the economic importance and benefits the Chuchuliga-Sandema-Wiesi road which she stated would bring development to the Municipality when constructed, noting that it was one of the priorities of government, and by 2024, residents would see Contractors back on the road.

As part of activities to boost productivity in various sectors of the economy in the Municipality, the MCE said the Assembly extended support in the form of cash, ruminants, deep freezers, laptops to 58 Persons with Disabilities across the Municipality.

She said the move was in line with government and the Assembly’s Local Economic Agenda and noted that unemployed among the youth in the Municipality was of concern to government and indicated that the youth in the area were invited to the Assembly to discuss various skilled trainings including carpentry, masonry, tiling, dressmaking among other jobs under the SOCO project.

The SOCO project is a multi-country US$450 million credit facility from the World Bank to be implemented in Ghana, Benin, Togo, and Cote d’Ivoire.

Ghana was allocated US$150 million out of the total sum for projects in 48 Districts in the Upper East, Northern, Upper West, Savannah, Oti and North East Regions.

Project sites were handed over to Contractors across the 15 Municipalities and Districts for construction works on schools, CHPS compounds, market sheds, among others.

In the Builsa North Municipality, the MCE said works were at various stages of completion and expressed gratitude to the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia-led-government for the SOCO project.

GNA

