Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba delivered eight babies on boxing day

By J. K. Nabary

Winneba (C/R), Dec 27, GNA – Eight babies were delivered at the Trauma and Specialist Hospital, Winneba on the Boxing Day.

The Senior Midwifery Officer on duty at the maternity ward of the hospital, Ms Gloria Dickson told the Ghana News Agency that five of the babies were males.

She said the facility did not record any delivery on Christmas day, Monday, December 25.

According to her, of the total deliveries recorded, three of the babies went through caesarean session, made up of two females and a male including a twin, while the rest were normal deliveries.

She said the mothers and their babies were still on admission and doing well.

