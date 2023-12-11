Thanksgiving Service for late Grace Dontoh at Methodist Senior High School 

By P. K. Yankey

Kansaworodo (W/R), Dec. 11, GNA – The Chaplain of the Sekondi Methodist Senior High School, Reverend Prince Addae, has reminded Christians to ensure that they are in constant preparation for the second coming of Christ by putting their houses in order.

According to him, most of the people in the Lord’s vineyard were saturated with the glories and fame of the world, forgetting about working out their salvation with fear and trembling to inherit the eternal kingdom.

Rev. Addae was delivering the sermon at a thanksgiving service of the late Madam Grace Dontoh, a non-teaching administrative staff at the Methodist Senior High School who passed on after a short ailment at Kansaworodo in the Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly (STMA).

Preaching on the theme,” Waiting in preparation for the coming of the Lord”, he asked Christians to always remember that their life was in transit and should not put their trust in the world as the “the world and its riches and glories were transient”.

The Minister of the Gospel appealed to Christians to reflect soberly on the demise and passing of Madam Grace Dontoh to amend their ways and doings and repent from their evil ways.

He observed that most believers continued to wallow in sin which had become a blockade between them and God and urged them to reconcile with God for the sake of eternity.

GNA

