Tema Port transships seven train wagons to the DR Congo 

By Laudia Sawer, GNA

Tema, Dec. 16, GNA – The Tema Port has successfully transshipped seven train wagon received from Japan to the Democratic Republic of the Congo for some minor maintenance.



Mr. Prince Ayisi, the Deputy Logistics Manager at the Port of Tema, said the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) had demonstrated over the years its human and technical capabilities in handling a wide range of cargo types for import, export, transit, and transshipment.



Mr. Ayisi indicated that the Tema Port was selected because of its capabilities to handle the operation, adding that the Port was always ready to handle such unconventional cargo types.



He said in the year 2020, they handled a helicopter that was disassembled and exported to Australia, adding that a similar thing was done again this year for two helicopters.



He said that such transshipments done by the Tema Port were an indication that they had the expertise and were prepared for any challenge that the client would bring, as well as supporting the operations of the shipping industry.

Mr. Samir Sheth, the Country Manager for OMA Logistics Ghana, whose company served as the logistics agent for the shipment, said the decision to transship through the Port of Tema had paid off.



Mr. Sheth said he was pleased with the role every person in the working chain worked to ensure the successful transshipment of the wagons.



