SOS Children’s Villages, Ghana provides solar energy for Papramanten community 

By Emelia B. Addae

Papramanten (E/R), Dec. 15, GNA – SOS Children’s Villages Ghana in partnership with GreenTec Africa have provided a solar energy facility for Papramanten, a farming community in the Fanteakwa North District.

The Solar energy facility has a solar light, potable water container, a phone charging unit and a refrigerator for food storage by the community members.

SOS Children’s Villages in Ghana is a humantarian organization which focuses on children and community development and has been operating in the country for the past 49 years.

Mr Alex Mar Kekula, National Director of the organisation, said the solar energy was to provide clean and sustainable energy for communities in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) seven’s ‘Affordable and clean energy demands.

The potable water, he said, served as a fundamental resource essential for life as well as promote Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) in the community to reduce diseases associated with poor access to potable water.

Mr. Godknows Kporha, National Youth Development Advisor of the humantarian organization, said measures were in place to provide the community with a water storage tank and an extention to the surrounding communites to serve more people.

Mr. Charles Oware Tweneboa, Fanteakwa North District Chief Executive, expressed gratitude to the organisation for the kind gesture and called for good maintenance practices to enhance its benefits.

Nene Angmor Tetteh, Chief of Papramanten community, said the facility would improve life of the community, especially the phone charging system, adding “the long walk to other communities to charge our phones are over.”

