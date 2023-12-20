Tema Gents Foundation, SAME Consult offer soap-making skills to 40 persons

Accra, Dec. 20, GNA – The Tema Gents Foundation in collaboration with SAME Consult has offered soap-making skills to 40 persons in Tema.

The transformative one-day soap-making workshop, held in Tema Community 12, was initiated by the Tema Gents Foundation about five months ago.

It offered skills training and empowerment to some 40 learners, including 12 men in Tema and its environs.

Mr Stephen Nartey Adamtey, Co-founder, Tema Gents Foundation, said the training aligned with its vision which resonated with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) eight on promoting sustained, inclusive, and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.

“These workshops are not just about soap, rather to empower individuals with competitive and transferable skill sets that transcend economic challenges in Ghana,” he said.

The crafted soap, he said, symbolised not just cleanliness but the fragrance of opportunity and empowerment, fostering economic growth and providing avenues for decent work.

The workshops emphasized inclusivity, recognizing that gender parity was integral to achieving sustainable development, Mr Adamtey said.

With an emphasis on inclusivity, he said, the 12 young men who actively participated in the training were provided a diverse and dynamic learning environment, contributing to the broader objective of creating a workforce.

He said it mirrored the strength of the Ghanaian community and urged the participants to take their destinies into their own hands by making use of the skills acquired.

According to Mr Adamtey, the workshop was projected to create about 10 million jobs, amounting to some GH₵10.6 billion in revenue in the entire value chain.

He said according to research conducted by the Foundation, the training would boost the Gross Domestic Product of Ghana’s economy by 4.6 per cent by 2040.

He applauded the participants for their eagerness to learn and embrace new skills exemplified by shared vision for community through knowledge and empowerment.

Mr Adamtey expressed appreciation to sponsors of the programme, singling out Joseph Emmanuel Degraft Johnson, a co-founder of the Tema Gents Foundation for his support in advancing positive change for community development in Tema.

GNA

