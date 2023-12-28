Tell your fellow delegates to vote wisely-Giovanni 

By Mildred Siabi-Mensah

Essikado, Dec. 28, GNA -Nana Osei-Tutu Agyeman, alias ‘Giovanni’, within the Essikado-Ketan Constituency and a contestant in the Parliamentary Primaries, has urged delegates to advise each other to vote wisely in the primaries.

He said, “We have worked hard over the years to see our constituency grow and become what it is today, and you the delegates have been loyal at the grassroots…this is another opportunity to cement the belief and reward in hard work.

Nana Agyeman, since the creation of the Essikado-Ketan constituency some 20 years ago, had championed grassroots activities that had culminated in the many victories of the Party in that area.

He said he was the preferred choice among the delegates to lead the NPP in the 2024 parliamentary race and take up the reins from Mr Joe Ghartey, who had run for five terms.

He described himself as a real homeboy…I have worked with Mr Joe Ghartey for the past 19 years and so I can to a large extent, fit in his shoes as a perfect replacement”.

Mr. Agyeman urged the delegates to embrace a positive approach, and the need for politicking devoid of insults…” this is only an internal election, who we need to fight is the NDC.”

Giovanni had since submitted his forms to the party office in Essikado to show his readiness for the competition.

GNA

