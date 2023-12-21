Takoradi Central Business District prepares towards Christmas

By Team

Takoradi, Dec. 21, GNA – The Central Business District of Takoradi is geared up for this

year’s Yuletide as traders begin to occupy every space, including sidewalks, with their

goods.

Along the streets, one could easily tell that the metropolis was ready for the yuletide.

Shoes, red hats, toys and different shapes and sizes of hampers, drinks, biscuits, wrappers,

and firecrackers among other things were on display.

A visit by the Ghana News Agency to the Takoradi Mall and some big shops in the area saw

enthusiastic crowd doing some shopping ahead of the festive season.

The GNA also observed some prices of goods were discounted to get more customers to

purchase.

Some shops too were giving out gifts to customers to show appreciation to them for their

service and loyalty throughout the year.

Some traders told the GNA that though people were not trooping in large numbers to shop,

they hoped the atmosphere would change by the weekend.

Madam Elizabeth Opare, a gift shop owner, said business had not been good as expected,

especially for this year’s Christmas.

“Few people had placed orders of different kinds of gifts for loved ones, we hope for a good

turnout,” she said.

“I also think because parents and guardians are enrolling their wards in various senior high

schools, we are not getting the numbers expected to patronise our goods.”

Madam Abigail Adjei, a boutique shop owner, urged customers and the public to be on

guard, especially when buying online.

“Certain individuals will use this festive season to scam people, thus the public should

beware of online marketing fraudsters” she said.

Some Non-Governmental Organisations (NGOs) had also seized the opportunity to organise

health screening for people ahead of the festive season to aid in a healthy celebration.

Christmas is celebrated across the world to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ and

served as a period of reunion for most families across the world.

