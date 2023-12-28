Staying healthy in 2024 calls for healthy lifestyles – Dr Adu-Boateng  

Harriet Boateng Sarpong

Accra 27 Dec GNA – Gynaecologist Dr Alfred Adu-Boateng has urged the citizenry to avoid risky habits for a healthier 2024.

He said eating unhealthy foods, excessive alcohol intake, smoking and not exercising could have long-term health and economic implications on individuals.

“We’re aware that certain habits harm us. Drinking alcohol and smoking are known to be bad for health. With tough economic times, it’s crucial to be cautious and moderate with these actions, or consider stopping them altogether,” he said in an interview with the GNA.

Dr Adu-Boateng highlighted a rise in diseases like hypertension, diabetes, and stroke among young people due to poor diets and inactive lifestyles.

“What I’ve noticed, though not universally, is an increase in non-communicable diseases among young people; hypertension, diabetes, strokes, all linked to changeable habits. Eating late, fatty foods, being inactive, driving to work, sitting all day, eating junk food at home—these play a big role.”

He also spoke about the rise in late-stage cancer diagnoses, making treatment challenging, and stressed the importance of regular check-ups for early detection and treatment.

“Often, we detect cancers late as people skip basic screenings. For example, women should do regular breast exams and pap smears for cervical cancer. Many aren’t aware, but it’s crucial; it’s the leading cause of death in females after breast cancer. This awareness matters.”

Dr Adu-Boateng said paying attention to bodily symptoms was crucial, as they often signalled when something was not right.

He encouraged people to screen for the integrity of their internal organs such as the kidney, liver, the heart and also do a general body scan once a while to promote good health in the new year.

