NGO initiative programme to promote mental health support for women

By Kodjo Adams

Accra, Dec. 28, GNA – Emerge New Woman, a Non-Governmental Organisation, has organised a programme to promote and enhance mental health support for women in the country.

The initiative, christened “Renewed Woman,” offers a transformative gathering for women, providing crucial mental wellness support through psychoeducation, therapeutic interventions, and advisory services.

Speaking on the theme: “Release,” Ms Lady Mae, Founder of Emerge New Woman, said the theme resonated with the power to let go of the old to make space for the new and embrace the beauty of transformation.

The objective of the event is to inspire and empower women to be resilient, promoting personal growth and emotional freedom.

“Let us celebrate our ability to release what no longer serves our growth.

“Let us cherish the moments that brought us joy and wisdom, and gracefully bid farewell to those that taught us lessons but are now part of the past.”

Ms Mae said the organisation, in spite of challenges, had shown resilience in adapting to changes, strength in navigating uncertain waters, and unity in supporting each other in the emerging community.

“At Emerge New Woman, every passing year seems to gift us with new milestones, challenges conquered, and growth both individually and as a collective force of empowered women,” she said.

She urged participants to step forward into the new chapter with courage, enthusiasm, and an unwavering belief in their potential to create the needed change.

“Let us embrace the spirit of release, allowing ourselves to soar higher and dream bigger in the coming year.

“Your presence is a testament to the strength and resilience that define our community,” she said.

The organisation initiated programmes that supported women with GHS2,500 to start their businesses through seed funding and training and contribute to their financial independence and empowerment.

GNA

