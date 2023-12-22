Stakeholders validate draft National Action Plan to combat misinformation, disinformation

Accra, Dec. 22, GNA – Stakeholders in Ghana’s media sector have provided valuable input into a draft National Action Plan designed to tackle the growing incidents of misinformation and disinformation in the media space.

This follows a recent National Conference on Disinformation and Misinformation, where a seven-point communique was collectively agreed upon by political parties, civil society organizations (CSOs), media representatives, and development partners.

The forum was organised by the Ministry of Information in Accra on Thursday, which saw the participation of media umbrella bodies, including the Ghana Independent Broadcasters Association (GIBA), Ghana Journalists Association (GJA), Private Newspapers and Online News Publishers Association of Ghana (PRINPAG), and the National Media Commission (NMC).

The event allowed stakeholders in the media landscape to share their insights and make various suggestions to help shape the National Action Plan.

The collaboration ensured that the plan is not only comprehensive but also reflective of the diverse perspectives within the media landscape.

The Minister of Information, Mr Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, who opened the meeting, emphasised the urgent need to address the proliferation of false information in the media.

He highlighted the exponential growth in media channels across the country and called for proactive measures to address the rising tide of misinformation and disinformation.

“With the advancement of media, now there’s a multiplicity of channels all over the country, and we’re very proud of that,” he stated.

“About 700 radio stations have authorisation to operate in the country, 100s of TV channels, last count was about over 200 of them and 1000s of publications both online and print and then new media platforms.

“So the question is where is the editor or editorial board? The risk, therefore, is that information that lacks integrity finds itself in the public domain, and that’s what gives rise to mis/disinformation,”Mr Nkrumah noted.

The Minister called for a collective commitment from all stakeholders towards addressing the challenges posed by misinformation and disinformation, emphasising the importance of the National Action Plan in safeguarding public trust and maintaining the integrity of information in Ghana’s evolving media environment.

The final Action Plan would help the country to take a bold step towards minimising the adverse effects of misinformation and disinformation.

GNA

