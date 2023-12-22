Ellembelle MP spearheads eye-screening, surgery for over 500 patients in Nzema

By P. K. Yankey

Eikwe (W/R), Dec. 22, GNA-The Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, in collaboration with medical specialist teams, has embarked upon a comprehensive Eye-Screening and Surgery exercise for over 500 patients in the Ellembelle, Jomoro and Evaloe-Adjomoro Gwira Districts.

The medical team from Komfo Amokye Teaching Hospital in Kumasi and Saint Martin De Porres Hospital at Eike, diligently and tirelessly conducted thorough eye-screening in the various Nzema communities in the three Districts to primarily identify patients, especially old-aged folks who are afflicted by cataracts.

The move formed part of the MP’s avowed commitment to provide good quality health care delivery to the people.

Mr Kofi Buah, who is also the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, said at the inception of the exercise that “we have also facilitated the transportation of these identified patients to the St. Martins De Porres Hospital at Eikwe, where they will undergo the necessary surgical operations.”

“Our target is to restore the precious gift of sight for over 500 patients grappling with the debilitating effects of cataracts in the Nzema enclave who would otherwise have had to endure the inconvenience and expense of seeking treatment at distant, higher-level hospitals in Accra, Kumasi and other premier health facilities”.

The MP expressed the commitment of the team in bringing quality healthcare delivery to the doorsteps of their cherished people by bridging accessibility and ensuring that no individual was left without the care they deserved.

