Spokesperson of the New Force Group discharged

By Joyce Danso,

Accra, Dec. 19, GNA- Shalimar Abbuisi, the Belgian Spokesperson for the New Force, a political group, has been discharged by the Kaneshie District Court.

The court also struck out the charge against her and ordered that the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) release Shalimar’s iPhone to her.

At the court today (Tuesday), the prosecution, led by Assistant Commissioner of Immigration (ACI) Adolf Aboagye Asenso told the court presided over by Nana Abena Owusu Amenyo that “my instruction is that the charge against the accused person be withdrawn.”

ACI Asenso did not oppose the application by the defence counsel inviting the court to order the release of the accused person’s phone.

The prosecution explained that the phone was not in the custody of the GIS, adding the said phone was sent to the NIB.

Mr Francis Xavier Sosu, lead Counsel for Shalimar, informed the court that they had before it a motion on notice praying the court to release Shalimar’s iPhone 13 Pro Max to her.

According to the defence counsel, the NIB after the last Court sitting said they did not find anything incriminatory against the accused persons.

It prayed for the court to reduce the number of times the accused persons should be reporting to the GIS.

Mr Sosu said the defence team would ascertain the documents in the custody of the GIS and that should his client breach any of the immigration laws, they would regularise the documents.

However, soon after the accused person was discharged by the court, GIS officials, who had been positioned at various points of the court, escorted the Spokesperson for the New Force into a GIS waiting van.

Armed GIS officials in a pickup led the van out of the court premises.

Some relations of the accused person could not hide their tears

This led to a confrontation between GIS officials and the defence counsel, who told journalists that his client was being assaulted by security persons.

According to the counsel, his client had been “bundled” into a waiting car as if she was a ” Common Criminal”.

“What kind of disgrace is this? I am so disappointed about what happened in court. Are you living in a democracy or a jungle, if her permit has been revoked so, you treat her this way?” The defence counsel asked.

Shalimar was picked up by security officials following her activities with the New Force, a political group, and her engagements on social media.

She was charged by the GIS for allegedly obtaining a student permit by false declaration.

She denied the charge and was admitted to bail in the sum of GHC20,000 with two sureties.

GNA

