Spokesperson of New Force repatriated

By Joyce Danso

Accra, Dec. 21, GNA – Shalimar Abbuisi, the Belgian Spokesperson of ‘The New Force’ political group has been repatriated.

Sources at the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) told the GNA that Abbuisi left Ghana last night (10:00pm) on board Brussels Airline.

It said her mobile phone and other documents had been handed over to her.

Abbuisi was discharged by the Kaneshie District on Tuesday after the GIS informed the court that it was withdrawing the charge preferred against her.

Earlier, the GIS held her on the charges of obtaining a student permit by false declaration.

She pleaded not guilty and was admitted to bail in the sum of GHC20,000 with two sureties.

Abbuisi was ordered by the court to reappear on December 19, 2023.

On her arrival in court yesterday, GIS led by Assistant Commissioner of Immigration withdrew the charge.

This was after the GIS revoked her permit.

Counsel for Abbuisi, Mr Francis Xavier Sosu, prayed for the court to order the GIS to hand over his client’s mobile to her because the National Intelligence Bureau indicated that they found nothing incriminatory on it.

Soon after she was discharged by the court presided over by Nana Abena Owusu Amenyo, GIS officials escorted the Spokesperson into a waiting van at the court premises.

Armed GIS officials in a pickup led the van out of the court premises to be repatriated.

That led to a confrontation between them and defence counsel, Mr Francis Xavier Sosu, who registered his displeasure over the action taken by the GIS officials.

According to Counsel, his client had been “bundled” into a waiting car as if she was a “common criminal”.

He told journalists that before his client was discharged by the district court, he had filed some processes at the High Court.

Abbuisi was picked up security officials following her activities with the New Force political group and her engagements on social media.

She was charged by the GIS for allegedly obtaining a student permit by false declaration

