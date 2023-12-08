Songtaba launches e-storeGh mobile application

By Rosemary Wayo

Tamale, Dec. 08, GNA – Songtaba, an NGO, has launched an online trading platform known as “e-storeGh,” to enable young entrepreneurs of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) to share in the digital system.

E-storeGH is a mobile application available on google play and apple stores to enable SMEs to digitalise their businesses.

It was launched at an event in Tamale, which brought together young entrepreneurs, civil society organisations as well as stakeholders in the business and digital space.

Attendees were enlightened on how to use the mobile application and were empowered to be cyber security conscious in the course of promoting businesses with the application.

Hajia Lamnatu Adam, the Executive Director of Songtaba, said it became necessary to introduce the mobile application when the NGO, in its operations, noticed that young entrepreneurs were unable to take advantage of the digital space.

She said “Songtaba wants to enter the financial inclusion and digitisation space by supporting young entrepreneurs to sell their products globally.”

She encouraged members of the public, who had their businesses formally registered, to register onto the application to have their businesses online, where they could get buyers across board at no cost.

Mr Abdul Kasiru Shani, the Head of Programmes, Policies and Campaigns at Songtaba, said e-storeGh was initiated after three years of intensive e-commerce training under a project that supported young people to earn decent incomes.

He said the application was distinct from existing ones because its features were contextualised and localised, to make it user friendly at every step, from signing up to trading.

Dr Arnold Mashud, the Executive Director of Afritec Hub, said the application, though primarily was intended to enhance trade, was associated with some security implications since it existed in cyberspace.

He urged people who utilised cyberspace for businesses to be conscious of mouth-watering pop ups on their devices that could jeopardise other personal information.

Alhaji Shani Alhassan Saibu, the Northern Regional Minister, whose speech was read on his behalf, said unveiling e-storeGh was a response to evolving needs of businesses and reflected the spirit of innovation.

He commended Songtaba for the initiative, saying that introducing the application indicated commitment to equip businesses with tools needed to thrive in an increasingly digital world.

