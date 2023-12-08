Nineteen females contesting in DLE in New Juaben North Municipality

By Naa Shormei Odonkor

Koforidua, Dec 08, GNA – Nineteen females out of 204 aspirants have filed to contest in the District Level Elections (DLE) in the New Juaben North Municipality of the Eastern Region.

Out of the 19, only three are contesting as Assembly members while the rest are contesting for the unit committee.

Ms Dorcas Akoto-Donkor, New Juaben North Municipal Electoral Officer, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that this was the first District Level Elections to be conducted in New Juaben North, since the municipality was created.

The elections are scheduled to take place at 93 polling stations in 20 electoral areas in the municipality.

She said special services would be given to persons living with disabilities, pregnant women and the aged including provision of tactile jackets for people with vision impairment.

She appealed to resident eligible voters to go out in their numbers to cast their ballots come December 19.

