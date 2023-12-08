Philanthropist commissions reproductive and child health block at Lente-Wute

By Ewoenam Kpodo,

Aflao (VR), Dec 08, GNA- Mr Felix Akakpo also known as Akonta, an Accra-based businessman has commissioned a four-unit Reproductive and Child Health (RCH) block for Lente-Wute Community-Based Health Planning and Services (CHPS) compound and its environs.

The RCH block, which comes with a big hall for workshop and training activities was commissioned along with a 10-seater water closet toilet facility with water system and

information centre aimed at providing a comprehensive and quality healthcare to the community.

Speaking on the occasion to commission the projects he funded and constructed for the community (from where he hails), Mr Akakpo said he was filled with pride and gratitude to God for successful completion of the projects, which he believed would have a significant and lasting impact on the lives of community members.

He thanked everyone who encouraged and supported him to undertake the projects to, serve as a vital healthcare resource, promote public health and hygiene, ensure access to clean and reliable water, and promote education, knowledge, and empowerment within the community, respectively.

“The construction of these has been driven by a profound sense of responsibility and a genuine desire to uplift the well-being of our community. I believe that access to proper sanitation, reliable water systems, and quality healthcare are fundamental rights, and it is our collective duty to ensure that community members have access to these necessities,” Mr Akakpo said.

Describing the occasion as “testament to the power of unity and collective action” necessary for community development, he called on all to support their communities in their small way saying, “let’s all continue to do good for good will follow us.”

Dr Chrysantus Kubio, Volta Regional Director of Health Service, in a speech read on his behalf prayed that Mr Akakpo’s coat should be enlarged in all areas of life saying, his generosity had touched leadership of the health service in the region.

He urged other stakeholders and philanthropists to emulate his good example in their respective communities so that together with government, there could be an enhanced healthcare delivery in Ketu South and the region for “government alone cannot provide the health needs of the people adequately due to resource constraints.”

“And needless to mention that the RCH unit and the toilet facility would improve service provision to the Lente-Wute catchment area because health outcomes are determined by the nature of the environment in which healthcare is delivered.”

Mr David Agbokpe, Ketu South Municipal Director of Health Service said the theme for the occasion: “Community Development, The Role of Everyone” was apt and underscored the need for everybody’s commitment and support for the progress and development of the community in areas including health and thanked Mr Akakpo for his continuous contributions in the sector.

“Akonta has been prominent in supporting health service provision in the municipality especially in Lente-Wute CHPS… He solely built a maternity block with all the service provision apartments which is in use in this facility.”

Mr Agbokpe said the RCH unit which would provide a range of essential services including family planning and counselling services, antenatal care and delivery services, postnatal care and breastfeeding support, child health and immunisation services, and adolescent health services, required basic equipment such as weighing scales, digital sphyg, non-contact thermometer and examination couch and appealed to all stakeholders for support.

He lobbied the regional health directorate for more health staff, one of the essential parts of the healthcare system to be posted to the municipality for effective service provision while assuring that his outfit would ensure the facility was well kept, maintained and used for the intended purposes.

Mr Samuel Kwaku Numana, Community Health Officer in charge of the RCH unit at Lente-Wute CHPS in an interview with Ghana News Agency said, “these initiatives will help improve access to healthcare services, promote healthy behaviours, and prevent the spread of diseases in Lente-Wute, leading to better health outcomes for all members of the community and beyond.”

