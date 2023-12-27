Six Palestinians in West Bank killed in Israeli missile attack

Ramallah/Tel Aviv, Dec. 27, (dpa/GNA) – Six Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed in an Israeli missile strike, the Palestinian Health Ministry said on Wednesday.

A drone shot at a house in the refugee camp in Tulkarm, Palestinian reports added. A seventh Palestinian was in a life-threatening condition with head injuries. The dead were 17, two 19, two 23 and one 28.

The Israeli army had earlier raided the camp. It promised a statement on the incident later.

The Israeli operation in the West Bank has escalated fears in the international community that the war will spread from the Hamas militant-controlled Gaza Strip to the other Palestinian territory.

Since Hamas terrorists killed more than 1,200 people inside Israel in a surprise attack on October 7 and took hostages, Israel has been bombarding the Gaza Strip and launched an extensive ground operation.

Over 20,000 have been killed in Gaza, according to the Hamas authorities. Incidents with Israelis in the West Bank have led to 298 Palestinians being killed since October 7, the Health Ministry said. Overall in 2023, 494 Palestinians in the West Bank have been killed or have died during violent incidents.

