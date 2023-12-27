KEEA Local Council of Churches fetes Ankaful Annex Inmates with Christmas goodies  

By Victoria Agyemang

Ankaful (C/R), Dec 27, GNA- The Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) Local Council of Churches, has shown love to inmates of the Ankaful Prisons, Annex, by donating some foodstuffs and goodies to them, to put smiles on their faces this Yuletide.

The goodies worth thousands of cedis were made up of bags of rice, bottles of cooking oil, bags of sachets of water, soaps, toilet rolls and diverse kinds of soft drinks.

The donation was part of their humanitarian duties as priests to assist the public as the Bible requested them to do.

It was also a way of showing their love, care, and support to the inmates to motivate and encourage them to keep hope alive.

Apostle Williams Essilfie, Chairperson of the KEEA Local Council of Churches, said the donation came after an appeal to the KEEA Assembly.

He said the inmates needed to be supported irrespective of their offences and therefore called on individuals and corporate bodies to take advantage of the Yuletide to donate to them.

Apostle Essilfie took the opportunity to preach the word of God to the inmates and emphasized the biblical Joseph who became a prominent person after being imprisoned.

The Chairperson encouraged them not to lose hope and faith in God, but always pray for life and forgiveness.

Superintendent Elisha Ntsiful, the Second in Command at the Prisons Annex, receiving the items, expressed gratitude to the leadership for the support and said the gifts would go a long way to make the beneficiaries celebrate Christmas with smiles.

Supt. Ntsiful called on other philanthropists to extend their benevolence to inmates across the country to ensure they also enjoyed the festive season.

