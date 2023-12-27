Upper East: Christmas babies receive hampers from MTN Ghana 

By Anthony Adongo Apubeo

Bolgatanga, Dec 27, GNA- MTN Ghana, the leading Mobile Telecommunications Network has put smiles on the faces of some babies born on December 25, 2023, Christmas Day in some hospitals in the Upper East Region.

Included in the donation are items such as baby oil, soap, diapers, wipes, clothes and all the things needed during delivery and MTN credit scratch cards given to mothers of each of the babies at the Regional Hospital in Bolgatanga and the Bongo District Hospital.

The gesture was a nationwide activity as part of the commitment of MTN Ghana to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ with babies born on Christmas Day annually.

Speaking on the sidelines of the donation exercise, Mr Martin Kumobah, the Upper East Regional MTN Ghana Team Lead, noted that Christmas symbolized the season of love and sharing and giving to the babies was a critical way of showing love.

Mr Kumobah explained that 30 hampers were given out to babies born on Christmas day at major hospitals in the region this year, adding “We want to put smiles on their faces before the world welcomes them.

“For us in MTN we believe in sharing love strongly and nationwide we have taken the decision that every year on December 26, we will present beautiful hampers to babies born on Christmas day, December 25, and we have been doing this for some years now”.

Mr Kumobah explained that apart from providing reliable services to MTN subscribers, the company was committed to helping the less privileged and added that the exercise would be sustained.

The Regional Team Lead explained that over the years, MTN had worked and rolled out innovative measures that had enhanced customers’ experiences and added that it was investing heavily in innovations that would give the best of services to its customers.

“We are making a lot of investment when it comes to our network coverage and as far as service delivery is concerned, we will not stop, so be assured that in 2024 we will make sure that no matter the corner you are you will have the best experience when it comes to our network,” he added.

At the Regional Hospital, there were nine babies comprising six girls and three boys from eight deliveries while at the Bongo District Hospital, there were also nine babies comprising five boys and four girls from eight deliveries.

Two mothers from each of the two hospitals went through cesarean operations to have their children and a set of twins was also recorded at each hospital.

Ms Anisa Abdulai, a Midwife at the Maternity Ward of the Regional Hospital, expressed gratitude to MTN Ghana for the gesture and noted that the hampers contained all the things the mothers needed to take care of the children.

She said some mothers could not afford to settle some hospital bills and even buy some of the items and noted that it was a big relief to the mothers and their children.

Ms Victoria Agobre, a beneficiary mother at the Bongo District Hospital, thanked MTN Ghana for the gift and said it would go a long way to support them to ensure good hygiene and relieve them of the financial pressure they had to go through to get the items.

