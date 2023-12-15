Serene Insurance Limited supports Accra Psychiatric Hospital

By Morkporkpor Anku

Accra, Dec. 15, GNA – Serene Insurance Limited has refurbished and donated various items to the Accra Psychiatric Hospital.

The Company also prepared and provided lunch for the inmates and staff of the hospital all totalling GHS200,000.

Madam Mercy Naa Koshie Boampong, the Chief Executive Officer of Serene Insurance Limited, said the donation and other supports formed part of its Corporate Social Responsibility.

The CEO made this known during the 2023 Carol Service of the Company at the Accra Psychiatric Hospital in Accra.

The items include student mattresses, bottles of mineral water, bags of beans and gari, boxes of tin tomatoes, bags of sachet water, gallons of cooking oil and packs of T-rolls.

She said the purpose of the gathering goes beyond simply hosting a Carol Service but rather “We have come together to uplift the spirits of the inmates and staff of the psychiatric hospital and to spread warmth and happiness during the festive season.”

She said their responsibility did not end with the beautiful gathering, following the programme, they would have donated items, symbolizing their commitment to making a difference in the lives of those who needed it the most.

She said the Company had always believed in the power of giving back to its communities and they had come together not only to celebrate the season of joy and love but also to fulfil its social responsibility towards our immediate community.

“As we stand within the walls of this psychiatric hospital, we acknowledge the importance of providing support and care to those in need,” she said.

The CEO said mental health was crucial to the overall well-being, and it was their duty to ensure that those who were on the path to recovery received the love, compassion, and assistance they required.

She said through the power of music and song, they hoped to bring comfort, solace, and a sense of belonging to all those present here.

She said these items, no matter how small, would contribute towards creating a more comfortable and conducive environment for the patients and staff here.

She said for them at Serene Insurance Limited, social responsibility was not a buzzword; it was a fundamental pillar of their existence as a company.

“We firmly believe that we have a moral obligation to use our resources and influence to impact the lives of others positively,” she added.

She urged staff to embrace the chance with open hearts and open minds, knowing that each one of them had the power to make a difference.

“Together, we can create a ripple effect of compassion and empathy, touching the lives of countless individuals,” she said.

She expressed gratitude to the Board of Directors of Serene Insurance and the Management of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital for graciously accepting their proposal on the event.

“Let us remember that each act of kindness, no matter how small, has the potential to transform lives and make our world a better place and may the gathering be a source of hope, healing, and joy for all of us present,” the CEO said.

Dr Kojo Marfo Obeng, Medical Director of the Accra Psychiatric Hospital, commended the Management and Board of Serene Insurance Limited for the support.

He said often inmates of the hospital were stigmatized, hence the support to the inmates during these festive seasons was well appreciated and it was impressive to see the items being presented to them.

The Medical Director said spending time with the inmates and providing music itself was a therapy for healing for them, adding that the Hospital was moving from being receivers to forming partnerships with institutions and organisations in their operations.

GNA

