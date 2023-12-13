Second Deputy Speaker directs two ministries to find solutions to health facilities  

By Elsie Appiah-Osei

Accra, Dec 13, GNA- The Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Mr Andrew Asiamah Amoako, on Wednesday, directed the Health and Energy Ministries to work together in finding a lasting solution to matters surrounding electricity supply to health facilities across the country.

Mr Asiamah Amoako, presiding over Wednesday’s Parliamentary Proceedings said: “Hospitals must not experience any form of power cut in their healthcare delivery.”

His directive was a result of Mr Adama Sulemana, a National Democratic Congress Member of Parliament (MP) for Tain, in a statement on the floor of the House indicating that the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCO) had allegedly disconnected the Tain District Hospital from the national power grid for owing over GH¢7 million.

According to Mr Sulemana, “The hospital was disconnected in October by NEDCo over the alleged unpaid debt but was later reconnected after a series of engagements between the power distributor, management of the hospital and other key stakeholders,” he told Parliament.

He, therefore, recommended that the House urge the government to bear the electricity cost for the effective running of the Tain District Hospital.

Meanwhile, Mr Frank Annoh-Dompreh, the Majority Chief Whip and a New Patriotic Party MP for Nsawam-Adoagyiri alleged that power had been restored to the health facility.

GNA

